Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday and higher rain chances Sunday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning we’re waking up to a few showers and temperatures in the 50s. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs today will rise into the upper 70s. Thanks to a low-pressure system that is traversing the state, showers and storms are possible tonight. Heavy rainfall is possible at times and there is a small chance that one or two of tonight’s storms may become severe. Tonight’s lows will drop into the 60s.

Showers and storms are possible for Monday with highs in the 70s. Rain chances finally begin to clear late Monday afternoon and Tuesday is looking dry with temperatures in the 70s. However, more rain chances are possible on Wednesday.

