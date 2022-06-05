Show You Care
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-fired a barrage of eight short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. The launches were North Korea’s 18th round of missile tests in 2022 alone. Experts say leader Kim Jong Un wants to cement his country’s status as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea discussed the launches with South Korean officials while on a visit to Seoul. They expressed “deep regret” that North Korea was continuing weapons development despite a COVID-19 outbreak at home.

