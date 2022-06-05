Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening

A shooting took place.
A shooting took place.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting in Dubuque on Saturday evening, according to officials.

At around 6:58 p.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots at 1913 Central Avenue. Officers located a man who had been shot, who was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Hospital. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
Deadly crash
Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County
Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan County Deputy charged after extorting driver during traffic stop

Latest News

Dubuque Wear Orange rally.
Sixth-grade student pushes for change at ‘Wear Orange’ rally following string of nationwide shootings
First LGBTQ+ Pride Parade held in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
First LGBTQ+ Pride Parade held in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
Dubuque Wear Orange rally.
'Wear Orange' rallies held in support of changes to gun laws
Iowa National Guard.
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were Iowa National Guard members