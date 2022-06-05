Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting in Dubuque on Saturday evening, according to officials.

At around 6:58 p.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots at 1913 Central Avenue. Officers located a man who had been shot, who was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Hospital. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

