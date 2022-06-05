Show You Care
Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 has just become the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean — and he says he is still “in the middle of my youth” and not done yet. Horie returned home as he crossed the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast early Saturday, completing his trans-Pacific solo voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbor in San Francisco in late March.

He told a welcome ceremony on Sunday he burned all his energy on the trip but looks forward to more future adventures. His preparation during the coronavirus pandemic was full of uncertainties involving vaccine requirements, testing and other logistics. He said “it was like walking on thin ice.”

