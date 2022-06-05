Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church KCCI’s Scott Carpenter Reports.

Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang’s ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself.

The Story County Sheriff confirms this was a targeted incident.

The victims’ families released statements to KCCI.

Eden Monang’s family wrote: “Eden was unique and gifted in her ability to be both strong and tender, creative and conservative and was unmatched in her generosity and empathy.She was a daughter, sister, aunt and a dedicated Christian woman that loved learning about the love and wonders of our Heavenly Father.She was unrelenting in her values and strong sense of right and wrong. She was intellectually gifted, articulate and confident. In less then 20 minutes, she could do farm chores and write a poem all while drinking a glass of wine.She deeply loved her family and her beloved dog, Takoda.Eden was a beautiful garden that we were lucky enough to watch grow.”

Vivan Flores’ family wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts our family honors the life of our vivacious Vivian. Vivían was one of the good ones. A devout Christian, lover of music and dancing, beloved daughter, sister and friend. She was the life of the party. Strong willed and determined, ambitious and kind . A life cut short by one act of violence. Her story will not end there. As we navigate the difficult days ahead we are comforted in knowing she is dancing in Heaven and watching over us as we continue to shed light to the irreversible consequences that come from the lack of gun control in the nation we live in.”

