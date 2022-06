IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 20 prep softball teams competed in the two-day Iowa City West Open hosted at the Bob Pearl Complex.

In day two action, Clear Creek-Amana edged Cedar Rapids Prairie winning 4-3.

Davenport Assumption took down Iowa City High 9-5.

Muscatine won their battle 2-0 against Iowa City Regina.

