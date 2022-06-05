Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Candidates in Iowa push voters to polls ahead of primary

Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for Tuesday's primary elections.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Politicians on both sides of the aisle had the same goal Saturday: get people to vote in the primary.

Heather Hora, who is running in the Republican primary for State Representative District 92, appeared before a crowd of several dozen in Washington along with Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Matt Wells attended Hora’s rally.

“I want to know that they stand for something and they’re willing to tell me what they stand for,” Wells said. As for issues, Wells said he wanted an anti-abortion candidate and someone who prioritized “freedom” in the face of COVID-19.

Michael Franken is hoping to be the Democratic candidate to run against Sen. Chuck Grassley in November, and he spoke to about thirty people gathered at the Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids.

Sherrill Ellmers was at Franken’s event. She said the environment was a main concern for her.

“Water—that for me is just, it’s something that has been shoved to the side for a long time,” Ellmers said.

Ellmers also said she cared about women’s issues and gun access. She also mentioned “electability” when considering candidates.

There was one belief both Wells and Ellmers shared.

“I don’t like the direction of our nation as a whole right now,” Wells said.

Ellmers was troubled, too.

“I’m 85 and I just am really distressed about how things are going, and I’m concerned about my great-grandchildren,” Ellmers said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan County Deputy charged after extorting driver during traffic stop
Deadly crash
Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County

Latest News

Federal lawsuit tries to stop gender requirements on committee selecting judicial nominees
Federal lawsuit tries to stop gender requirements on committee selecting judicial nominees
Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
Three conservative-leaning advocacy groups spent more than $367,000 in one month on Republican...
Advocacy groups spending thousands on state-level Republican primaries
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Parents react to Ulvade shooting at elementary school