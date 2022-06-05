Candidates in Iowa push voters to polls ahead of primary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Politicians on both sides of the aisle had the same goal Saturday: get people to vote in the primary.

Heather Hora, who is running in the Republican primary for State Representative District 92, appeared before a crowd of several dozen in Washington along with Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Matt Wells attended Hora’s rally.

“I want to know that they stand for something and they’re willing to tell me what they stand for,” Wells said. As for issues, Wells said he wanted an anti-abortion candidate and someone who prioritized “freedom” in the face of COVID-19.

Michael Franken is hoping to be the Democratic candidate to run against Sen. Chuck Grassley in November, and he spoke to about thirty people gathered at the Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids.

Sherrill Ellmers was at Franken’s event. She said the environment was a main concern for her.

“Water—that for me is just, it’s something that has been shoved to the side for a long time,” Ellmers said.

Ellmers also said she cared about women’s issues and gun access. She also mentioned “electability” when considering candidates.

There was one belief both Wells and Ellmers shared.

“I don’t like the direction of our nation as a whole right now,” Wells said.

Ellmers was troubled, too.

“I’m 85 and I just am really distressed about how things are going, and I’m concerned about my great-grandchildren,” Ellmers said.

