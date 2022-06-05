Show You Care
After 18 straight wins, Waverly-Shell Rock comes up just short of defending their state crown

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a rematch of last year’s 2A state title game, Waverly-Shell Rock came out on the wrong end, losing 2-0 to Dallas Center-Grimes.

The Go-Hawks have had stellar defense all year, and continued their great play in the first half, keeping the score locked at zero.

But the undefeated No. 1 seed Mustangs broke through in the middle of the second half, scoring two goals.

This marks the culmination of the careers of several Go-Hawk seniors, who graduate with a three state finals appearances, and one win.

Waverly-Shell Rock ends the 2022 campaign with a 16-2 record.

