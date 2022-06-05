Show You Care
13th annual Chocolate Stroll delights visitors in Mount Vernon

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 13th annual Chocolate Stroll was held in downtown Mount Vernon on Saturday along First avenue.

39 vendors participated in the event, where vendors sold chocolate inside of local businesses in an effort to support local stores. Organizers estimate that around 4,000 to 5,000 people attend the event each year.

Local business owners see an increase of around double their normal sales for the event. The stroll will be held next year on the first Saturday of June.

