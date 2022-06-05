13th annual Chocolate Stroll delights visitors in Mount Vernon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 13th annual Chocolate Stroll was held in downtown Mount Vernon on Saturday along First avenue.

39 vendors participated in the event, where vendors sold chocolate inside of local businesses in an effort to support local stores. Organizers estimate that around 4,000 to 5,000 people attend the event each year.

Local business owners see an increase of around double their normal sales for the event. The stroll will be held next year on the first Saturday of June.

