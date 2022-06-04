Show You Care
University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -University of Iowa police are investigating after responding to a report of an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety sent out a Hawk Alert around 1:40 a.m. saying police were on scene at Cactus 3. That restaurant is at 114 South Clinton St in Iowa City. They said the suspect was wearing a camo hoodie, and asked people to avoid the area.

A follow up alert around 3a.m. said to resume normal activities, but remain vigilant.

The incident is under investigation.

