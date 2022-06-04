Show You Care
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(AP) - The recent surge of mass shootings in America has led to debates in faith communities over what is “pro-life.” Those advocating for more gun regulation are challenging conservative Christians pushing to abolish abortion and grant unlimited access to guns. Those who disagree insist the nation doesn’t have a “gun problem” but a “sin problem.”

The partisan divides on abortion and gun rights are even starker after the recent mass shootings in New York, California and Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to issue a ruling that could overturn legal abortion at the federal level.

