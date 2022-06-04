Show You Care
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two of the three people who died in a shooting outside of an Ames church on Thursday were members of the Iowa National Guard, according to officials.

Eden M. Montang, 22, joined the Guard in August 2019. She was shot and killed by Johnathan L. Whitlach, 33, who joined in September 2015. Whitlach then killed himself, according to police. Neither were in active duty status at the time of the shooting, according to the Iowa National Guard.

Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with the 248th Aviation Support Battalion in Boone. Whitlach was most recently a human resources specialist with the 248th Aviation Support Battalion. He had previously served as an infantryman in the 168th Infantry in Corning, Johnson, and Shenandoah.

“We are devastated by this tragic news,” Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, said, in a statement. “Our hearts are with all who are impacted, including the victims’ families, Ames, Iowa State and Cornerstone Church communities, friends, and fellow service members. While working to support those affected, we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues.”

Vivian Renee Flores, 21, was also shot and killed by Whitlach outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames, according to police.

