Senator Grassley talks gun reform following shooting in Ames

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - “Whether it’s Ames, Uvalde, Buffalo, or where ever, violence just can’t be tolerated,” said US Senator Chuck Grassley,

Grassley condemned the nationwide string of violence Friday, with one of the most recent shootings taking place at a church near Ames. The Longest-serving Republican Senator pointed out the shooter had a relationship with one of the two people he shot and had an active restraining order against him.

“That’s why we have restraining orders,” he said. “You’re supposed to stay away from those people. If he violated his restraining order to kill someone and then kill himself, there are the problems with restraining orders not being honored.”

Senator Grassley pointed to the bipartisan group of senators working to come up with a solution this week while they’re out of session.

“Senator McConnell chose Senator Cornyn, and Schumer chose Senator Murphy this week while we’re out of session,” said Grassley.

Ten Republican Senators would need to be in favor of any legislation that is presented. When asked if he would support any gun reform laws if presented, this is what he had to say.

“As a result of what happened in Parkland, the same Cornyn and the same Murphey put together a bill that I voted for,” he said. “The bill was kind of rifle shot to make sure that more names go to the database at the FBI. So, if you go to a licensed dealer to buy a gun, he has a check to see if he’s had domestic violence, if he’s had mental health issues, or if he has a criminal record, you can’t buy a gun.”

