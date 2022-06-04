Show You Care
Scattered showers and storms remain a possibility

Showers and storms continue to be possible across eastern Iowa through Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get settled in for a stretch of generally cool, and sometimes wet, weather ahead.

Chances for showers and storms continue through about the next 36 hours, at least, though there will be dry time periods during that period. Lows tonight drop into the mid 50s, with highs on Sunday generally in the mid to upper 70s. Some of the storms later Sunday evening could be on the stronger side; we will be watching closely.

Our next longer break from activity appears to start later on Monday into Tuesday, with pleasant temperatures and a little bit of sunshine.

Tuesday night into Wednesday brings another period of storm chances, with additional chances every so often through the end of the week. Highs stay in the 70s throughout.

