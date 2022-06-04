Scattered chances for showers expected through the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers are moving through Eastern Iowa this morning, so if you have any Saturday morning chores, umbrellas might be handy as you head out the door. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Showers will move off to the east throughout the morning, and only isolated chances are possible this afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Don’t put your raincoats away because chances for showers and storms are possible Saturday night and into Sunday. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid-70s. Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue Sunday night and into Monday.

