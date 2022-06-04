Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Prairie, West Liberty and Beckman Catholic end fantastic seasons in the state semifinals

By Jack Lido, Chelsie Brown and Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Eastern Iowa teams couldn’t make the final day of the season, taking three semifinal losses on Friday.

Prairie, after picking up their first ever win on Wednesday, lost to Pleasant Valley 3-0. The Hawks end their season at 17-4

West Liberty took a 3-0 loss to Western Christian. The Comets made the third straight state semifinal in 2022. They finish the season 14-3.

Beckman Catholic couldn’t get over Assumption, losing to the Knights 2-0. The Trailblazers, who returned to state for the first time since 2017, finish the season 16-4.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.
One dead in Cascade building fire
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Hip-replacement surgery can't keep Eastern Iowa man from fishing
Hip-replacement surgery doesn’t stop Eastern Iowan from enjoying day of fishing
Hip-replacement surgery can't keep Eastern Iowa man from fishing
Hip-replacement surgery can't keep Eastern Iowa man from fishing
The Iowa City Liberty softball team completed a sweep against Iowa City West winning 13-3 and...
Liberty sweeps West to improve to 11-1
The Xavier girls soccer team fell to unbeaten Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A state soccer...
Xavier falls to top-seeded DC-G, Waverly-Shell Rock advances to championship Saturday