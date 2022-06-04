Prairie, West Liberty and Beckman Catholic end fantastic seasons in the state semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Eastern Iowa teams couldn’t make the final day of the season, taking three semifinal losses on Friday.

Prairie, after picking up their first ever win on Wednesday, lost to Pleasant Valley 3-0. The Hawks end their season at 17-4

West Liberty took a 3-0 loss to Western Christian. The Comets made the third straight state semifinal in 2022. They finish the season 14-3.

Beckman Catholic couldn’t get over Assumption, losing to the Knights 2-0. The Trailblazers, who returned to state for the first time since 2017, finish the season 16-4.

