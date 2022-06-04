Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids

A man hangs onto a wall in the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
A man hangs onto a wall in the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 4, 2022.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rescue crews were able to execute a water rescue in the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon.

At around 5:43 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department, along with other emergency responders, deployed two rescue boats into the river in an effort to pull a man from the water. A photograph provided by officials showed a man holding onto the wall on the outer edge of May’s Island, near the Second Avenue bridge.

The man was rescued from the river and was initially reported as uninjured by police. He was taken into police custody after the incident.

Area Ambulance Service and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
Deadly crash
Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County
Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan County Deputy charged after extorting driver during traffic stop

Latest News

People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, and Bahamas
Iowa City Arts Festival
Iowa Arts Festival Underway
Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence gathers Saturday to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in...
Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence gathers Saturday to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in Iowa