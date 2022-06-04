Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rescue crews were able to execute a water rescue in the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon.

At around 5:43 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department, along with other emergency responders, deployed two rescue boats into the river in an effort to pull a man from the water. A photograph provided by officials showed a man holding onto the wall on the outer edge of May’s Island, near the Second Avenue bridge.

The man was rescued from the river and was initially reported as uninjured by police. He was taken into police custody after the incident.

Area Ambulance Service and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.