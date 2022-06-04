Learn all about yogurt in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - June is dairy month and Whitney Hemmer discussed the different types of yogurt in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Types of Yogurt
Traditional
- Unstrained cultured milk
- Thinner consistency
Greek
- Strained
- Thicker consistency
- Generally tangier
Icelandic
- Strained four times
- Thickest consistency
- Example: Siggi’s
Australian Yoghurt
- Unstrained; similar texture to traditional yogurt
- Typically made with whole milk
- Example: Noosa
Yogurt Tips
- Check for live & active cultures
- Fat and added sugar content varies widely
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.