Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Learn all about yogurt in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - June is dairy month and Whitney Hemmer discussed the different types of yogurt in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Types of Yogurt

Traditional

  • Unstrained cultured milk
  • Thinner consistency

Greek

  • Strained
  • Thicker consistency
  • Generally tangier

Icelandic

  • Strained four times
  • Thickest consistency
  • Example: Siggi’s

Australian Yoghurt

  • Unstrained; similar texture to traditional yogurt
  • Typically made with whole milk
  • Example: Noosa

Yogurt Tips

  • Check for live & active cultures
  • Fat and added sugar content varies widely

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
Deadly crash
Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed

Latest News

Iowa City Arts Festival
Iowa Arts Festival Underway
Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence gathers Saturday to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in...
Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence gathers Saturday to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in Iowa
(Source: MGN)
University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities