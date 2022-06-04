Learn all about yogurt in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - June is dairy month and Whitney Hemmer discussed the different types of yogurt in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Types of Yogurt

Traditional

Unstrained cultured milk

Thinner consistency

Greek

Strained

Thicker consistency

Generally tangier

Icelandic

Strained four times

Thickest consistency

Example: Siggi’s

Australian Yoghurt

Unstrained; similar texture to traditional yogurt

Typically made with whole milk

Example: Noosa

Yogurt Tips

Check for live & active cultures

Fat and added sugar content varies widely

