Iowa Democrats propose caucus change in hopes of keeping ‘first-in-nation’ status

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party submitted its proposal to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in a bid to keep its “first-in-the-nation” status.

The caucuses that Iowa voters are accustomed to would shift to something closer to a primary election, which DNC officials have stated they prefer.

Instead, democrat voters would submit written presidential preference cards in the mail or in person 14 to 28-days prior to caucus night. The proposal calls for the state party to contract with a DNC-approved vendor, the Iowa Secretary of State, or Iowa county auditors in order to tally results. Then, on caucus night, party officials would announce the results.

“There would be no moving to corners, no coin flipping, and no “in-precinct calculation of complex mathematical formulas for apportioning delegates,” according to the Iowa Democratic Party’s application to the DNC.

The application also highlights electoral competition and diversity within the party and state, something the DNC wanted more of a focus on.

20 states and territories were expected to file for the “first-in-the-nation” status.

You can read the full proposal here:

