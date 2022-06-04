Show You Care
Iowa Arts Festival Underway

Iowa City Arts Festival Begins
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Arts Festival is underway this weekend in Iowa City. You can enjoy live music, fresh food, and plenty of local artwork. The festival covers a large part of downtown Iowa City including Dubuque Street and the Ped Mall. This was the first Arts Festival without restrictions for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

”It’s really good to be back when everything is in person again and like getting to walk around and see everyone else who’s out here as well. “ Jocelyn Ankenmann from Iowa City explained.

The Arts Festival will run through Sunday.

