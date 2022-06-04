Show You Care
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, and Bahamas

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Parts of Florida are bracing for heavy rain and wind as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin once it reaches tropical storm status.

On Saturday morning, a tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida as well as the Florida Keys, Florida Bay, Lake Okeechobee, the northwestern Bahamas and several Cuban provinces. The storm’s center was located about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south-southwest of Ft. Myers, Florida, at 8 a.m. EDT.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

