Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Federal lawsuit tries to stop gender requirements on committee selecting judicial nominees

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man and a woman from western Iowa are suing over gender-based restrictions to serve on the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

The commission helps pick judges to serve on the Iowa Court of Appeals and the Iowa Supreme Court. Iowa law requires lawyers to vote for a man and woman in each congressional district.

This lawsuit, which a California-based libertarian law firm helped file, claims those gender requirements violate the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment.

Wen Fang, who is a senior attorney for the California-based firm called the Pacific Legal Foundation, said in an interview on Thursday he believes gender requirements limit opportunities for people to participate in public life. He also said the gender make-up of a board isn’t a government interest in the lawsuit.

“This is a clear example of how a fixation with gender balance and the position of gender quotas limit individual opportunities,” Fang said.

The lawsuit also asks a federal judge to stop a state court administrator from enforcing the gender requirement along with expenses like attorney fees.

Micah Broekemeier, who lives in Iowa City, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. He said he was surprised he couldn’t become a candidate to get on the board because he was a man and the first congressional district needed a woman.

“You’d like to think in this day of age that were not going to have laws precluding somebody from a position on gender along regardless of qualifications,” Broekemeier said. “And so like I said more shock.”

The other plaintiff in the case is a woman from Correctionville in Woodbury County. She couldn’t become a candidate for the board because the fourth congressional district needed a man to fill the opening.

In 2009, a new state law required all political subdivisions of the slate to be gender-balanced in their appointments to municipal commissions, committees, boards and councils. The law went into effect in 2012

Tiffany O’Donnell, who is the chief executive officer with Women Lead Change, said she believes many boards aren’t following those laws. She said those laws might have to be reviewed to see their consequences over the past 10 years.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.
One dead in Cascade building fire
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Hip-replacement surgery can't keep Eastern Iowa man from fishing
Hip-replacement surgery can't keep Eastern Iowa man from fishing
So far, Governor Reynolds has not publicly indicated how she may vote on the matter.
Linn County sending letter to Gov. Reynolds asking her to veto casino moratorium
Mikhel Snyder
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Friday stabbing
Dave Funk Iowa Firearm Coalition President
President of Iowa Firearms Coalition pushes down proposals for gun reform