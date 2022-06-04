Show You Care
Father of Ames shooting victim speaks during church service

By KCCI
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) -The members of Cornerstone Church in Ames have gone through a wide range of emotions following a deadly shooting where three lives were lost, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports.

Difficult for many. But imagine being a parent. Terry Montang got up and shared some words about his daughter, Eden Montang, who was killed in Thursday’s shooting.

“I’m proud to have been her father,” he said. “And I don’t know what more there is to say that she’s with the Lord. And she did her best to walk the walk.”

The parking lot outside the church shows how many people showed up on short notice. Many attended the same college ministry at the church, which just had its first summer service Thursday night.

“You could feel just all the emotions,” said one of the attendees. “Just very overwhelming pain. But I also feel like they really touched on the hope that we have in Christ.”

But even as there may be hope, there is a lot of hurt. And Vance said that reflects the love they had.

“They’re known. They’re loved. They’re treasured,” Vance said. “And that’s why there’s tears and there’s grief. Because when what is dear is lost, mourning is what we do to say that we love.”

