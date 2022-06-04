Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence gathers Saturday to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in Iowa

Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence gathers Saturday to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in Iowa
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque organization will gather today to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in Iowa. The Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence formed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.

President Tim Moothart says the Ames shooting highlights the need for Iowa to pass a red flag law. That’s where a person can ask a judge to prohibit a person who is deemed a threat to themselves or others from having a gun. Moothart says he reached out to Iowa lawmakers again yesterday asking for change.

”We’re not giving in and giving up. They have more money and more power with certain legislators, but we cant give in to it.” Moothart said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
Deadly crash
Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed

Latest News

Iowa City Arts Festival
Iowa Arts Festival Underway
(Source: MGN)
University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon
Learn all about yogurt in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn all about yogurt in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities