Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence gathers Saturday to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque organization will gather today to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in Iowa. The Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence formed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.

President Tim Moothart says the Ames shooting highlights the need for Iowa to pass a red flag law. That’s where a person can ask a judge to prohibit a person who is deemed a threat to themselves or others from having a gun. Moothart says he reached out to Iowa lawmakers again yesterday asking for change.

”We’re not giving in and giving up. They have more money and more power with certain legislators, but we cant give in to it.” Moothart said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.