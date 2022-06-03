Xavier falls to top-seeded DC-G, Waverly-Shell Rock advances to championship Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier girls soccer team fell to unbeaten Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A state soccer tournament, while Waverly-Shell Rock advanced to the state championship game on Saturday.

The Saints fell 3-1 against the Mustangs who improved to 21-0. Xavier finishes their season with a 13-4 record.

Waverly-Shell Rock will face Dallas Center-Grimes in the 2A championship Saturday at 12:30 PM after the Go-Hawks defeated Norwalk 1-0. This will mark a rematch between the two teams following Waverly-Shell Rock’s 5-1 victory in the title game last season.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.