Vaccines trial targets variants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids City Councilwoman, Ashley Vanorny, continued to be a part of a clinical trial to determine how best to prevent COVID-19.

She has already been a part of two clinical trials for the original doses and a booster shot for Pfizer, but this trial was for a vaccine specifically preventing serious diseases like the omicron variant.

“This is exhausting; we’ve been at this for 2-years,” she said. “There have been so many things that have changed, canceled, everything’s been different. Ignoring it doesn’t make the pandemic go away.”

Vanorny was one of 1,100 people nationwide taking part in the clinical trial testing a COVID-19 vaccine that targeted the omicron variant. The variant accounted for 100% of Iowa’s cases in the month of May. This was her fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, and the mild swelling and elevated temperature she experienced were minor compared to the benefit of being part of scientific advancement.

“The flu vaccine works basically as a booster for your immune system,” she said. “This trial helps predict the dominant strains and expose people to them. Hopefully, they get the benefits of that.”

Unlike the previous clinical trials, she was a part of, this one was not blind. That means she knew she wasn’t getting a placebo. While the vaccine hesitancy was keeping millions from getting vaccinated. In Iowa, less than half of eligible people under the age of 30 were fully vaccinated.

“I’m putting myself on the line because hopefully, this will help us get past this and into the endemic,” she said.

She said stepping up or clinical trials, getting vaccinated, and continuing to wear a mask were how people can start moving closer to that endemic and closer to normalcy.

“We’re still in the pandemic,” she said. “We have to keep our heads down and stay focused.”

