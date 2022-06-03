Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Vaccines trial targets variants

Vaccines trial targets variants
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids City Councilwoman, Ashley Vanorny, continued to be a part of a clinical trial to determine how best to prevent COVID-19.

She has already been a part of two clinical trials for the original doses and a booster shot for Pfizer, but this trial was for a vaccine specifically preventing serious diseases like the omicron variant.

“This is exhausting; we’ve been at this for 2-years,” she said. “There have been so many things that have changed, canceled, everything’s been different. Ignoring it doesn’t make the pandemic go away.”

Vanorny was one of 1,100 people nationwide taking part in the clinical trial testing a COVID-19 vaccine that targeted the omicron variant. The variant accounted for 100% of Iowa’s cases in the month of May. This was her fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, and the mild swelling and elevated temperature she experienced were minor compared to the benefit of being part of scientific advancement.

“The flu vaccine works basically as a booster for your immune system,” she said. “This trial helps predict the dominant strains and expose people to them. Hopefully, they get the benefits of that.”

Unlike the previous clinical trials, she was a part of, this one was not blind. That means she knew she wasn’t getting a placebo. While the vaccine hesitancy was keeping millions from getting vaccinated. In Iowa, less than half of eligible people under the age of 30 were fully vaccinated.

“I’m putting myself on the line because hopefully, this will help us get past this and into the endemic,” she said.

She said stepping up or clinical trials, getting vaccinated, and continuing to wear a mask were how people can start moving closer to that endemic and closer to normalcy.

“We’re still in the pandemic,” she said. “We have to keep our heads down and stay focused.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Crash at 16th Ave SW and Wiley Blvd SW (PHOTO BY: CHAPMAN MIKKI)
Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
Fire at Wilson Ave Dairy Queen
Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The Iowa City Liberty softball team completed a sweep against Iowa City West winning 13-3 and...
Liberty sweeps West to improve to 11-1
Kris Murray returns to Hawkeyes for Junior season
Kris Murray returns to Hawkeyes for Junior season
Deadly crash
Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County
Home built by students in Hiawatha
Open house shows off home built by high school students