Shower Chances Develop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a spectacular Thursday and Friday, we look forward to the weekend. High pressure slides east as a front system sets up across the upper Midwest. This results in a shower and storm chance. Overnight into Saturday morning and again later on Saturday appear to give us the greatest rainfall chance. Highs stay seasonable this weekend with the 70s and 50s. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

