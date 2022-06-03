Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Shower Chances Develop

By Joe Winters
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a spectacular Thursday and Friday, we look forward to the weekend. High pressure slides east as a front system sets up across the upper Midwest. This results in a shower and storm chance. Overnight into Saturday morning and again later on Saturday appear to give us the greatest rainfall chance. Highs stay seasonable this weekend with the 70s and 50s. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.
One dead in Cascade building fire
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, June 3
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, June 3
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, June 3
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, June 3rd. 2022
kcrg wx
Great June weather continues, showers possible late tonight