Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; shooter reportedly dead

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Story County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting took place outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames.

Police reportedly received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Two people and the male shooter are dead.

The Sheriff’s office says there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

There are currently no reports of others being injured.

