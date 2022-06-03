Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; shooter reportedly dead

The Sheriff’s office says there is not an ongoing threat to the public.
The Sheriff’s office says there is not an ongoing threat to the public.((Source: KFVS))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Story County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting took place outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames.

Police reportedly received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Two people and the male shooter are dead.

The Sheriff’s office says there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

There are currently no reports of others being injured.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Crash at 16th Ave SW and Wiley Blvd SW (PHOTO BY: CHAPMAN MIKKI)
Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
Fire at Wilson Ave Dairy Queen
Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

‘I should have f----- shot Rickie years ago’ Black leader said comments from Waterloo police...
‘I should have f----- shot Rickie years ago’ Black leader said comments from Waterloo police officers hurt community trust
Kris Murray returns to Hawkeyes for Junior season
Kris Murray returns to Hawkeyes for Junior season
He was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.
Mount Pleasant man sentenced for production of child pornography
Arthur Flowers home.
Death of 22-year-old sparks questions around city nuisance property policy