Open house shows off home built by high school students

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) -An open house event Wednesday showed off a home built by high school students. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located at 120 Ashworth Court in Hiawatha.

13 juniors and seniors with the Cedar Rapids Community School District started working on it last September. They spent three hours per day with contractors building the home.

Supply chain issues delayed them from getting things like cabinets and doors for a couple of weeks, but they still met their goal of finishing the home before the seniors’ last day of classes.

“It is pretty nice, so it feels good to look at what we’ve done over the year,” said Brody Hollan, a student at Washington High School. “We only have one school year to do this, and we didn’t have as many kids this year, as we’ve had in the past years.”

“I love this program,” added Dan Lough, Student Built House Instructor. “This is an absolutely amazing program that the district offers, and definitely a passion of mine to teach this, and be able to be involved with it every single year.”

The home has already been sold. It’s being turned over to the owners in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.