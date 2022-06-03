Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

LIVE: Two Iowa State students identified as victims of Ames church shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Story County Sheriff is holding a press conference Friday to provide an update on the shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames on Thursday.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the parking lot outside the Cornerstone Church, located near the intersection of Interstate 35 at Highway 30. Law enforcement received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the shooting happened in the church parking lot as people were arriving for an event. The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry.

Investigators said two victims were killed, and the suspect appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot. No other injuries were reported.

Source: KCCI

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.
One dead in Cascade building fire
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell
Cedar Rapids mayor asks Gov. Reynolds to veto casino moratorium bill
Lost Island Waterpark opens for the summer season in Waterloo.
Lost Island Waterpark opens Friday, theme park opening delayed
One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.
Cascade apartment fire victim identified
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about fun things to do in Cedar Rapids this weekend.
Ideas for things to do in Cedar Rapids this weekend