LIVE: Two Iowa State students identified as victims of Ames church shooting

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Story County Sheriff is holding a press conference Friday to provide an update on the shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames on Thursday.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the parking lot outside the Cornerstone Church, located near the intersection of Interstate 35 at Highway 30. Law enforcement received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the shooting happened in the church parking lot as people were arriving for an event. The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry.

Investigators said two victims were killed, and the suspect appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot. No other injuries were reported.

