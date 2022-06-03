Show You Care
Linn County sending letter to Gov. Reynolds asking her to veto casino moratorium

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At a Monday meeting, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved and authorized a letter to be sent to Governor Reynolds asking her to veto HF 2497, which includes a provision to establish a two-year moratorium on the issuance of new gaming licenses.

Reynolds signing the bill would be a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.

So far, Governor Reynolds has not publicly indicated how she may vote on the matter.

