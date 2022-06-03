Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Great June weather continues, showers possible late tonight

Great June weather continues today with highs well into the 70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great June weather continues today! Plan on highs to hit the upper 70s once again with a few lower 80s also possible. Late tonight, a warm front arrives and may generate a few scattered showers, especially over the northern half of the area. This is also the case going into tomorrow morning as well, with very little chance of rain farther south. Tomorrow night, there may be somewhat of a better chance of scattered showers and storms across the area, but even that activity may wind up being fairly limited in terms of getting beneficial rainfall. Looking ahead to Sunday, much like Saturday, a few scattered storms may be around, though it’s not a washout for anyone. Look for cooler temperatures to build into next week as highs stay into the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.
One dead in Cascade building fire
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Quiet and Pleasant
Beyond The Weather
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, June 2
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, June 2nd, 2022