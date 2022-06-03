Show You Care
Former Buchanan County Deputy charged after extorting driver during traffic stop

Klint Bentley
Klint Bentley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe.

Documents say that on February 4th, 2022, Deputy Klint Bentley stopped a vehicle in rural Buchanan County for speeding. Bentley asked the female driver to show him her breasts and implied he would withhold issuing a citation if she did. The female victim reportedly recorded the interaction during the traffic stop.

Bentley continued soliciting photos from her via text message after the traffic stop concluded.

On February 7th, 2022, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation look into the matter due to a conflict of interest. On February 8th, Bentley was terminated.

