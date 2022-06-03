Show You Care
Dubuque man who threatened driver and led police on chase charged with kidnapping

He was charged with Kidnapping in the Third Degree, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Interference with Official Acts, Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 3:17 pm, police pulled over a 2001 Chrysler Town & County in the 1500 block of Main St for a traffic stop.

Police identified a female driver and 22-year-old Kayne Russell Donath in the front passenger seat. Donath had an active arrest warrant for Person Ineligible to Carry Weapons.

Officers informed Donath of the warrant and he responded by refusing to exit the vehicle. Donath refused to roll down his window and told the female river not to roll hers down. Donath reached over and pulled down on the gear selector of the vehicle. The female driver then took off.

A pursuit ensued between the driver, Donath, and police. The pursuit ended after Donath fled on foot from the vehicle.

Police read the driver her Miranda Warning. The driver was visibly shaken up according to the officer on scene. She stated that Donath told her not to unlock the doors or he would shoot her. He told her to drive off and drive faster during the pursuit or he would shoot her. He reportedly kept slowly pulling a gun from his waistband during the pursuit and displaying it towards her.

The driver described the gun and advised them that he threw the gun in an alley during the pursuit. She walked with police to the alley, where the gun was found.

Donath was found by police and arrested. He was charged with Kidnapping in the Third Degree, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Interference with Official Acts, Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

