Dubuque man arrested after threating to kill people at bar

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 2nd at approximately 4:00 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Asbury Road for a report of a male making threats.

Witnesses say that a man came in and ordered a drink at 2:30 pm while yelling incoherent phrases and talking to himself. A bar patron suggested calling 911.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Eric J. Wheaton, reportedly responded by saying if the cops get called that he would “come back and kill them all.”

An employee recalled Wheaton saying “I’ll kill everyone. I’ll kill everyone in this city.”

Officers located Wheaton in the downtown area. He denied being at the bar.

Police charged Wheaton with threat of terrorism.

