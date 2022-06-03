Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the person who died in the single vehicle crash in Linn County on Thursday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Colby Stepanek, 32, of Fairfax, died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Linn Johnson Road at 34th Street when Stepanek lost control of the vehicle, and it went into the ditch, striking a power line pole.

Stephanek had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.