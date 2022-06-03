Show You Care
Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:22 pm on Thursday, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Fairfax Fire Department, and Area Ambulance responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Linn Johnson Road at 34th Street.

Crews on scene arrived to find that a Nissan Altima had lost control, left the road, went into the north ditch, and struck a power line pole.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that the driver had been wearing their seat belt and that there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time.

The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

