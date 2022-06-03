Show You Care
Dog, 3 cats killed in West Union apartment fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - A dog and three cats died in a fire at a West Union apartment late Thursday night.

Fayette County Emergency Management confirmed the fire happened at an apartment complex located at 110 West Maple Street.

The apartment had about 15 tenants. Officials said everyone was able to get out safely.

No additional details have been released at this time.

