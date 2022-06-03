Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Friday stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a Friday morning assault and subsequent vehicle and foot pursuit.

Officials say 19-year-old Mikhel Snyder is alleged to have attacked a male victim with a knife in the 300 block of 15th St. following an argument late Friday morning.

Snyder reportedly fled the scene but was soon spotted by CRPD several blocks away. He attempted to elude officers but was taken into custody quickly.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, Snyder has been charged with: Assault with a Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

