Cedar Rapids mayor asks Gov. Reynolds to veto casino moratorium bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell sent a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds asking her to veto a bill that would put in place a two-year moratorium on gaming licenses.

In the letter, O’Donnell expressed disappointment in the passage of House File 2497, saying it was amended to include the moratorium and passed without allowing time to discuss the findings of recent studies or consider recent growth in geographic territory.

O’Donnell referenced an Iowa Press appearance by Senator Jack Whitver in which he said the issue was discussed for “probably 20 seconds.”

She also referenced a study by the Innovation Group that found a casino in Linn County would increase net Iowa gaming revenue by more than $50 million.

“For almost a decade, the City of Cedar Rapids has been dedicated to bringing a gaming facility to Linn County,” O’Donnell wrote in the letter. “Almost 80 local investors spearheaded two referendums in which the voters overwhelmingly passed gaming.”

O’Donnell ended the letter by asking Reynolds to veto the bill, saying Iowa should keep gaming decisions under the purview of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Read the full letter below:

