Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids mayor asks Gov. Reynolds to veto casino moratorium bill

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell sent a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds asking her to veto a bill that would put in place a two-year moratorium on gaming licenses.

In the letter, O’Donnell expressed disappointment in the passage of House File 2497, saying it was amended to include the moratorium and passed without allowing time to discuss the findings of recent studies or consider recent growth in geographic territory.

O’Donnell referenced an Iowa Press appearance by Senator Jack Whitver in which he said the issue was discussed for “probably 20 seconds.”

She also referenced a study by the Innovation Group that found a casino in Linn County would increase net Iowa gaming revenue by more than $50 million.

“For almost a decade, the City of Cedar Rapids has been dedicated to bringing a gaming facility to Linn County,” O’Donnell wrote in the letter. “Almost 80 local investors spearheaded two referendums in which the voters overwhelmingly passed gaming.”

O’Donnell ended the letter by asking Reynolds to veto the bill, saying Iowa should keep gaming decisions under the purview of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Read the full letter below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life
One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.
One dead in Cascade building fire
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers

Latest News

Lost Island Waterpark opens for the summer season in Waterloo.
Lost Island Waterpark opens Friday, theme park opening delayed
One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.
Cascade apartment fire victim identified
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about fun things to do in Cedar Rapids this weekend.
Ideas for things to do in Cedar Rapids this weekend
Dog, 3 cats killed in West Union apartment fire