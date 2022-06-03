Show You Care
Cascade apartment fire victim identified

Witnesses reported seeing the building fully engulfed at one point.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the person who died in an apartment fire in Cascade on Wednesday night.

In a press release, officials said the apartment’s resident, Christian Wagner, 39, of Cascade, died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 206 1st Ave at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Crews reported finding heavy smoke coming from the building.

The damage to the building is estimated at $80,000. It’s considered a total loss.

Officials said the fire does not appear suspicious. The cause remains under investigation.

