Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The black bear seen roaming Winneshiek County has been shot and killed, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the bear was shot by a farmer near Ridgeway, and they do believe it was the same bear seen last month roaming the twon of Hesper.

A resident posted video of the bear running through a residential area on May 26.

Sheriff Dan Marx released the following statement:

“Bears in Winneshiek County are by no means anything new. We get multiple reports of black bear sightings every year. The main reason they are starting to get so much more attention is mostly due to the increase in home camera systems and cell phones, so it is easy to capture the footage of them. The other factor to these sights getting increased attention is to no surprise - social media… Most of these bears seen here are young males just passing through. They are likely coming out of the Mississippi River Valley area and from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Although they can be a nuisance with garbage, bird feeders and grills, black bears will very rarely attack or threaten people unless they are cornered or it is a sow with cubs that she feels are in danger. (They are sometimes compared to large raccoons.) If you see one, it is best to just keep you distance, let them be and enjoy getting to see a wild bear in Winneshiek County!”

In the Facebook post, Laura Carolan McConnell, who took the video, said it isn’t the first time, but it’s still a shock to see a bear in Hesper.

