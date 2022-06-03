Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Source: KCCI
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church.

The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told reporters that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Crash at 16th Ave SW and Wiley Blvd SW (PHOTO BY: CHAPMAN MIKKI)
Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
Fire at Wilson Ave Dairy Queen
Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; shooter reportedly dead
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead after shooting outside of Iowa church
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist