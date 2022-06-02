Two time MVC Player of the year AJ Green from UNI will remain in the NBA Draft

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Uni Men’s basketball player AJ Green has announced he will remain in the NBA Draft.

In a statement Green said:

“The past month has been a tremendous learning experience for me. Most notably, it indicates that my hard work is paying off, and I will continue to trust this moving forward. I believe at this time it is best for me to remain in the NBA draft and begin my journey of playing professional basketball. I want to give a huge thank you to all of Panther Nation and everyone that’s supported me in my time at UNI.”

