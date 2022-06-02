Show You Care
Two time MVC Player of the year AJ Green from UNI will remain in the NBA Draft

Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)(Bryan Bennett | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Uni Men’s basketball player AJ Green has announced he will remain in the NBA Draft.

In a statement Green said:

“The past month has been a tremendous learning experience for me. Most notably, it indicates that my hard work is paying off, and I will continue to trust this moving forward. I believe at this time it is best for me to remain in the NBA draft and begin my journey of playing professional basketball. I want to give a huge thank you to all of Panther Nation and everyone that’s supported me in my time at UNI.”

