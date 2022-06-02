Skip to content
Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Video
News
Weather
Sports
KCRG 9.2
Watch Live
Connect
YouNews
Search
Home
News
Iowa
National
I9 Investigations
Our Town
Working Iowa
Watch Live
First Alert Weather
First Alert Pinpoint Radar
Cancellations
Weather Radio
Severe Weather
CityCAM Network
Online Weather Academy
River Levels
Map Room
WeatherCall
Freedom Festival
Sports
Hawkeyes
Cyclones
Panthers
Athlete Of The Week
John's Big Ol' Fish
Scoreboard
Latest Videos
KCRG 9.2
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with us
Submit a News Story
Jobs at KCRG
KCRG-TV9 Daily Digest
TV Listings
Show You Care
Election Results
Everyday Families
YouNews
Student of the Month
Locals Love Us
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Quiet and Pleasant
By
Joe Winters
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options
Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids
Latest News
Beyond The Weather
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, June 2
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, June 2nd, 2022
Great June weather continues today