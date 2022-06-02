Show You Care
Teen arrested in connection to April shots-fired incident near Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a teen in connection to a shots-fired incident from earlier this year that damaged a Hy-Vee.

Police arrested Monscel Gilbert, 18, of Cedar Rapids, on Monday on an outstanding arrest warrant for Aiding and Abetting – Intimidation with a Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.

The alleged incident took place near a Hy-Vee at 20 Wilson Avenue SW. On April 29, police responded to a report of gunshots in the area.

Officers found the Hy-Vee had been hit by three bullets, with one bullet going through a window in the dining room area and getting lodged in the curtain.

Police used surveillance video to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which police said was found unoccupied in a parking lot in the 100 block of 20th Avenue SW.

Police said while officers were with the vehicle, Gilbert approached and admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

Officers said video surveillance showed the vehicle, driven by Gilbert, pulling into the parking lot of Brosh Chapel in the 2100 block of Bowling Street SW. A passenger is then seen in the video exiting the back seat and firing rounds at a vehicle heading northbound on Bowling Street SW. That passenger then gets back in the vehicle before it drives away.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

