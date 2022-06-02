Ottumwa man dies in Mahaska County construction accident

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man died Wednesday after being pinned by a piece of equipment at a construction site in Mahaska County.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Highway 92, where the highway crosses the North Skunk River and the bridge is under construction.

Officials said Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, 46, of Ottumwa, was a construction worker and was pinned by a piece of equipment. Workers were able to free him from the equipment before first responders arrived.

He died at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

