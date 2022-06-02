Show You Care
Northern Iowa father, son get prison time for Capitol riot

The FBI says that this surveillance photo shows Daniel Johnson, 29, left, of Austin, Minn., and Daryl Johnson, 50, right, of St. Ansgar, at the U.S. Capitol during riots on January 6, 2021.(Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside.

Daryl Johnson will serve 30 days in jail and Daniel Johnson with serve four months.

Defense attorneys for both men sought probation and no jail time.

Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the sentences in Washington.

