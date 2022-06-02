Show You Care
Mount Pleasant man sentenced for production of child pornography

He was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Mount Pleasant was sentenced to 342 months in federal prison on Wednesday for the production of child pornography.

Officials say an investigation into 40-year-old Victor Alberto Elias Rodriguez was initiated after receiving information regarding the possible sexual abuse of a minor female. The investigation revealed that Elias Rodriguez had been sexually assaulting a minor victim from age five up to age 17. In addition, Elias Rodriguez took a video of the sexual assault with his cell phone.

Elias Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the one-count Indictment.

He was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

