Mount Pleasant man sentenced for production of child pornography

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Mount Pleasant was sentenced to 342 months in federal prison on Wednesday for the production of child pornography.

Officials say an investigation into 40-year-old Victor Alberto Elias Rodriguez was initiated after receiving information regarding the possible sexual abuse of a minor female. The investigation revealed that Elias Rodriguez had been sexually assaulting a minor victim from age five up to age 17. In addition, Elias Rodriguez took a video of the sexual assault with his cell phone.

Elias Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the one-count Indictment.

He was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

