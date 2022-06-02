Meskwaki settlement continues search for one of its own

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people in Meskwaki nation hosted a run/walk for one of its missing members, Rita Papakee.

Papakee was last seen leaving the Meskwaki Casino Bingo Hotel in January 2015.

“I think every year is difficult; it doesn’t get easier,” said Oliviah Walker, Papakee’s cousin.

Walker said in Meskwaki culture, Papekee was more like a sister. She said Wednesday they wanted people to come forward with answers but, more importantly, honor Papakee on the day she was born.

“She’s one of the oldest cousins,” said Papakee. “Her mother, Iris, my aunt, was the matriarch of the family. She was following in her footsteps. She was at all the celebrations and graduations.”

Meskwaki Nation Police Commissioner, Mark Bear, said leads in the disappearance have slowed. That was why he said raising the reward fund for information into Papakee’s whereabouts to $100,000 might be the key to getting someone to come forward.

“It’s still on everybody’s minds,” said Bear. “We’re holding events like this to keep it fresh in everybody’s minds. To give everyone a chance to show their support to the family, and show we are in this together as a tribe.”

A 5K event showing the Meskwaki Settlement wasn’t slowing its search for one of its own. Police believe someone knows what happened to Papakee, they just need to come forward.

“If you saw something, say something,” said Walker. “We’re a close-knit community, so it’s the hope that maybe someone knows something, and they’re just scared to say something.”

https://www.meskwaki.org/police-department/

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.