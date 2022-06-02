Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Meskwaki settlement continues search for one of its own

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people in Meskwaki nation hosted a run/walk for one of its missing members, Rita Papakee.

Papakee was last seen leaving the Meskwaki Casino Bingo Hotel in January 2015.

“I think every year is difficult; it doesn’t get easier,” said Oliviah Walker, Papakee’s cousin.

Walker said in Meskwaki culture, Papekee was more like a sister. She said Wednesday they wanted people to come forward with answers but, more importantly, honor Papakee on the day she was born.

“She’s one of the oldest cousins,” said Papakee. “Her mother, Iris, my aunt, was the matriarch of the family. She was following in her footsteps. She was at all the celebrations and graduations.”

Meskwaki Nation Police Commissioner, Mark Bear, said leads in the disappearance have slowed. That was why he said raising the reward fund for information into Papakee’s whereabouts to $100,000 might be the key to getting someone to come forward.

“It’s still on everybody’s minds,” said Bear. “We’re holding events like this to keep it fresh in everybody’s minds. To give everyone a chance to show their support to the family, and show we are in this together as a tribe.”

A 5K event showing the Meskwaki Settlement wasn’t slowing its search for one of its own. Police believe someone knows what happened to Papakee, they just need to come forward.

“If you saw something, say something,” said Walker. “We’re a close-knit community, so it’s the hope that maybe someone knows something, and they’re just scared to say something.”

https://www.meskwaki.org/police-department/

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
Crash at 16th Ave SW and Wiley Blvd SW (PHOTO BY: CHAPMAN MIKKI)
Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Fire at Wilson Ave Dairy Queen
Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a...
Authorities rescue 65 dogs and puppies in ‘terrible condition’

Latest News

The FBI says that this surveillance photo shows Daniel Johnson, 29, left, of Austin, Minn., and...
Northern Iowa father, son get prison time for Capitol riot
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Boys 3A state soccer: Prairie makes history in PK's
Boys 3A state soccer: Prairie makes history in PK's
Iowa man to self deport
Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options